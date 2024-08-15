Adyen’s Net Revenue Beats Estimates After Winning New Clients

The Adyen NV logo sits on a vintage computer arcade game cabinet inside the the Dutch fintech company's headquarters in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. Investors have flocked to fintech company Adyen, whose shares have risen from 240 euros at the time of the IPO, to as much as 609 euros a month later. Photographer: Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Adyen NV’s net revenue beat estimates in the first half of the year as it added new customers and existing merchants processed more transactions through the Dutch payments company.

Adyen, which handles e-commerce payments for large enterprises and through point-of-sale terminals in physical stores, said net revenue increased 24% from a year earlier to €913.4 million ($1 billion) for the six months through June. That compares with an average estimate of €908.9 million in a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

It has struggled to gain investor trust after higher price competition in its key North America market led to a record slowdown in revenue growth last year. Adyen unveiled new targets and began offering quarterly trading updates to improve sentiment but the slower pace of growth had dominated concerns.

In the first quarter, investors were disappointed by a drop in the take rate, which is the proportion the company charges merchants for processing each transaction. That measure came in at 14.7 basis points for the first half of the year, compared to an average estimate of 14.8 basis points.

The Amsterdam-listed company operates on a tiered-pricing model in which the more volumes it processes for a merchant, the lower the fees. In April, Adyen said that as it expanded its business with its largest merchants, a “natural outcome” was that processed volume outpaced revenue growth.

