Biggest African Lender Standard Bank Says Profit Dips on ICBC

Banking in South Africa. An Standard Bank ATM in Pretoria. Photographed on Wednesday, September 24 2020. Pic: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Standard Bank Group Ltd., Africa’s biggest lender by assets, said first-half profit fell 2% after earnings from its joint venture with China’s largest lender almost halved.

Net income declined to 21.5 billion rand ($1.2 billion) in the six months ended June 30, the Johannesburg-based company said in a statement Thursday. That’s in line with the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

Headline earnings from ICBC Standard Bank, the lender’s joint venture with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, dropped 48%, overshadowing growth in the bank’s African businesses that included a double-digit earnings increase in its South African franchise. The shares gained 1.8% at the open in Johannesburg.

The bank’s rest-of-Africa operations saw so-called headline earnings climb 35%, with Angola, Ghana Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Nigeria, Uganda and Zambia ranking as its top eight contributors.

The lender is navigating high interest rates in all of its markets, with weak consumer and business confidence weighing customers in its home market of South Africa.

Standard Bank plans to fund growth opportunities available in the portfolio of businesses to drive the expansion of its rest-of-Africa business.

These include “increased investments in our subsidiaries in Angola and Nigeria, funding to support growth opportunities in South Africa and the East Africa region, and more broadly, to capture a leading share of the client opportunities surrounding Africa’s just-energy transition,” Standard Bank’s Chief Executive Officer Sim Tshabalala said in an emailed note.

Standard Bank proposed a in interim dividend of 7.44 rand a share, 8% more than a year earlier.

