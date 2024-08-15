Edgar Bronfman to Prepare an Offer for Paramount Global

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 29: Edgar Bronfman, Jr. participates in a panel discussion during the annual Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 29, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Seagram Co. heir Edgar Bronfman Jr. is close to making an offer for Paramount Global that would compete with an accepted bid from Skydance Media, according to people familiar with his plans.

Bronfman is considering an offer for National Amusements, the Redstone family company that controls Paramount, as well as an investment in Paramount itself, according to one of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing plans that aren’t public. The structure is still being worked on.

A spokesperson for Bronfman declined to comment. Paramount is the parent of media properties including CBS and MTV.

Paramount accepted an offer from David Ellison’s Skydance last month. A 45-day countdown to consider other offers expires next week.

