Rogers Promotes Founder’s Son and Heir to Executive Chairman

Edward Rogers, chairman of Rogers Communications Inc., during an event at the Canadian Club in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Executives told analysts last week that they've hit their goal of C$1 billion ($732 million) in cost synergies from the Shaw Communications Inc. deal a year ahead of schedule.

(Bloomberg) -- Rogers Communications Inc. elevated its founder’s son Edward Rogers to executive chairman, cementing his control of Canada’s biggest wireless operator months after settling a long-running feud with his sisters.

Edward Rogers has been chairman since 2018, but hasn’t held an executive role at the Toronto-based wireless, cable and media giant for years. He was president of the cable division at Rogers Communications — one of Canada’s so-called Big Three telecom companies, alongside BCE and Telus — until 2009, according to filings.

Company director Robert Gemmell said in a statement Wednesday that the move, unanimously approved by the board, “merely formalizes Edward’s role.”

The change will be effective immediately, and Edward Rogers will lead the development and review of the firm’s long-term growth strategy while Chief Executive Officer Tony Staffieri “will continue to run the company,” according to the statement.

After trying to overhaul the top of the company and appoint allies including Staffieri in 2021, Edward Rogers sparked an epic struggle for control. He publicly clashed with his sisters and mother, and was briefly removed as chairman near the end of that year.

At the same time, Rogers Communications was trying to complete the biggest deal in Canadian telecoms history — a C$20 billion ($15 billion) takeover of rival Shaw Communications Inc.

After many twists and turns the deal was completed, and the family came to an undisclosed settlement early in 2024. Founder Ted Rogers died in 2008, and control of the company was left in the hands of a family trust that holds almost all of the voting shares of Rogers Communications, also chaired by Edward Rogers.

