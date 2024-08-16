Amazon’s Payment Delay Warning Stirs Panic Among Flex Drivers

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. warned Flex drivers who deliver packages in their own vehicles that payments they were supposed to receive Thursday “may be delayed,” according to correspondence reviewed by Bloomberg, stirring panic among drivers who are used to prompt payment after completing a route.

The Amazon message doesn’t explain the problem or say when it could be resolved, adding to the concerns.

“We’re contacting you because your payment scheduled for 15 August 2024 may be delayed,” said messages sent to multiple Flex drivers. “We are actively working on this issue and will let you know when it’s resolved. You don’t need to take any action.”

Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Flex drivers took to social media forums such as Facebook and Reddit to discuss the matter. One driver, who asked not to be identified due to fear of retaliation from Amazon, said in an interview that drivers are especially worried because they received warning about the delayed payment on Friday, meaning they might not get paid until at least Monday when the next business week begins.

Amazon’s package delivery operation includes Flex drivers who accept routes through a smartphone app and deliver packages in their own vehicles, not unlike how Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. drivers use those platforms to pick up riders. A major appeal of the job is the flexibility of not having fixed hours and also getting paid quickly after completing an assignment, unlike most jobs that have weekly or biweekly pay schedules.

