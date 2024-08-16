Brevan Howard Rehires Michael Lublinsky to Run US Macro Trading

The office building at 55 Baker Street, housing the offices of Brevan Howard Asset Management LP, in London, U.K., on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Famed investment firm Brevan Howard, which as recently as mid-2019 was struggling to stem an unprecedented client exodus, shut its flagship fund to investors earlier this year.

(Bloomberg) -- Michael Lublinsky is rejoining Brevan Howard Asset Management to lead the firm’s macro trading business in the US, according to people familiar with the matter.

Lublinsky, who was one of the most senior executives at Barclays Plc’s fixed-income trading unit until his departure earlier this year, is set to join the hedge fund next month, according to one of the people, who asked not to be named discussing personnel. Lublinsky previously worked at Brevan Howard for two years until he joined the British bank in 2017.

A representative for the Jersey, Channel Islands-based money manager declined to comment. Lublinsky didn’t respond to a message or answer a phone call seeking comment.

He is joining in the midst of a big shift in the macro trading world as investors have increasingly looked to make bets on a potential rate cut at the Federal Reserve’s next policy meeting in September. This month’s market turmoil has helped Brevan Howard’s flagship hedge fund swing to a profit for the year after reversing earlier losses, Bloomberg reported last week.

Lublinsky also previously worked for NatWest Group Plc. His departure from Barclays followed those of Carl Scott and David Cross earlier this year, both of whom also helped lead Barclays’ European rates-trading business.

The bank, which has also made some hires for the division including David Garner and Ben Mabley, has said it would seek to gain additional market share in that division.

