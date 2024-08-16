Eight Movies This Fall That Will Help You Escape From Reality

(Bloomberg Businessweek) -- Welcome to the Fall Culture Preview, where we’re highlighting the best in entertainment as part of the September issue of Bloomberg Businessweek: The five museum exhibitions to see, the seven new TV shows to watch, the five books to put on your reading list. But today, we’re talking about movies.

The ThicketAdapted from Joe Lansdale’s novel, this Western stars Peter Dinklage as a bounty hunter who’s hired to find a violent outlaw named Cut Throat Bill, who’s played by Juliette Lewis. Enough said. Sept. 6

His Three DaughtersThree estranged sisters (a superb trifecta of Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen and Carrie Coon) reunite in their ailing father’s New York apartment and hash out old conflicts in a complex tale of preemptive mourning. Sept. 20

MegalopolisFrancis Ford Coppola’s self-financed science fiction epic has a sprawling A-list cast (Adam Driver, Laurence Fishburne) and a lot of baggage after taking more than 40 years to realize. The fable about a futuristic New York, based on the fall of Rome, has polarized critics, who’ve described it as “madness” and “captivating” and claimed “you have to see it to believe it.” Sept. 27

A Real PainIn his sophomore directorial effort, Jesse Eisenberg cements his position as a millennial Woody Allen—without, you know, the controversy. In this odd-couple comedy, Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin play cousins who bicker and kvetch their way through Poland. Oct. 18

AnoraIn this riotous comedy about a modern-day Pretty Woman-like relationship, exotic dancer Ani (Mikey Madison) finds herself hitched to the son of a Russian oligarch. His family, believe it or not, isn’t thrilled. Oct. 18

The Room Next DoorDirector Pedro Almodóvar’s first English-language feature film stars Tilda Swinton as Martha, a war correspondent who has a complicated friendship with novelist Ingrid, played by Julianne Moore. Details are scant, but it’s already being touted as an Oscar contender. Oct. 18

ConclaveIn this lush, star-studded production, a cardinal (Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with leading the millennium-old tradition of electing a new pope, only to discover there’s a conspiracy afoot, with (perhaps!) the fate of the church itself on the line. Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow and Isabella Rossellini round out the cast. Nov. 1

HereticHugh Grant’s British charm is deployed to sinister effect in this horror flick from indie powerhouse A24. The objects of his menace are missionaries (Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East), who quickly discover their God isn’t particularly merciful after all. Nov. 15

