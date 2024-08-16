Klarna Says US Retail Sales Strong as Consumers Flock to Stores

(Bloomberg) -- Klarna Bank AB, one of the largest providers of buy now, pay later services around the world, said US consumers aren’t showing any signs of pulling back on their spending.

The Stockholm-based fintech — which partners with over half of the top 100 retailers in the US — is doubling down on its business in the US and now expects that division to hit $1 billion in revenue “pretty soon,” Chief Executive Officer Sebastian Siemiatkowski said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

The firm is enjoying “solid sales in the US,” Siemiatkowski said. “In 2019, our US business was nonexistent, today it’s the largest part of our business both in revenue and number of customers.”

It’s the latest sign that US consumers are holding up even in the face of high prices and borrowing costs. US retail sales accelerated in July by the most since early 2023, Commerce Department data showed Thursday. Klarna said in May that revenue at its US business rose by 38% year-on-year in the first quarter.

Still, investors have grown increasingly worried that consumers have spent through much of the savings they amassed during the pandemic, leaving them to finance their purchases with credit cards and other forms of debt.

Klarna earlier this week said it’s adding retail-banking services in the US and across much of Europe, expanding beyond its signature buy-now, pay-later offering as the fintech prepares for an initial public offering in the US.

The move will mean Klarna has to rely less on outside banks and payment networks like Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc., Siemiatkowski said. That should help Klarna shave down its payment costs and improve its cost of funding, he said.

--With assistance from Tom Mackenzie.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.