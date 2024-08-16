Lamborghini Temerario Hybrid Replaces Huracán Supercar

(Bloomberg) -- Automobili Lamborghini SpA unveiled the successor to its Huracán sports car on Friday in Monterey, California, as the automaker basks in record results amid a wider industry slump.

The all-new Temerario coupe pairs a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine with three electric motors in a continuation of the Italian automaker’s hybrid strategy. Chief Executive Officer Stephan Winkelmann told Bloomberg prior to the reveal that making such supercars, not pure EVs, was key to the company’s strong market position, as hybrids can boost power while maintaining the “emotion of driving.”

“This is the best lineup we have ever had in the history of Lamborghini,” Winkelmann said in a private preview of the car a day prior.

The Temerario is the third such main production model, following the Revuelto and Urus SE. It produces 920 CV (907 horsepower), a top speed of 210 mph and a zero-to-62 mph sprint time of 2.7 seconds—solidly beating existing Huracáns such as the Tecnica. At its highest, the Temerario will hit 10,000 rpm; by contrast, a modern Porsche 911 will rev closer to 7,000 to 8,000 rpm, and the Gordon Murray T.50 supercar revs to 12,100 rpm. It comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

In the tradition of all Lamborghinis, the new model is named after a famous fighting bull: Temerario, which means “reckless” in Spanish, fought in 1875, a Lamborghini spokesperson says.

The new design of the car is sleeker and cleaner than models from recent Lamborghini history, and the car is 10 inches shorter overall than its predecessor. New hexagonal daytime running lights incorporate an air tunnel on Lamborghini’s signature shark nose-shaped front end. Slats on the low front spoiler connect to the hood, while fins along the side direct airflow to its flanks. Sharp side skirts and a fixed rear spoiler increase downforce and enhance the car’s rear width. Tail lights and exhaust pipes are also in the shape of a hexagon.

Inside, the Temerario promises to be the most comfortable two-door Lamborghini yet, with more head- and legroom than its predecessor and space even for a 6-foot-5 driver wearing a helmet, says designer Mitja Borkert. A new 8.4-inch display mounted on the center console has a smartphone-like interface, allowing the driver to slide apps and info from the central display either left or right to her and her co-pilot’s own individual screens.The car offers 18-way adjustable heated and ventilated seats as standard, plus more than 400 color combinations and new rims—cast (three colors), forged (four colors) and carbon—that are 20 inch at the front and 21 inch at the rear. Carbon fiber can be added to a host of touch points on the car, from the front splitter, mirror caps and side vents to the rear diffuser, instrument cluster, steering wheel and gearshift.

First deliveries of the Temerario are planned for the third quarter of 2025 and should bolster already full order books. The anticipated wait for a Revuelto is expected to be two years; delivery times for the Urus SE hybrid unveiled in April are expected to extend to a year.Pricing has yet to be announced; the price of a Huracán Technica starts around $250,000.

