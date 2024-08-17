Equatorial Guinea Leader Taps Ex-Banker to Fix Economic Crisis

(Bloomberg) -- Equatorial Guinea named Manuel Osa Nsue Nsua as prime minister, three weeks after dismissing the previous government for its failure to tackle the country’s economic woes.

President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who has ruled for four decades, signed the decree late on Friday appointing Osa, who was head of Banco Nacional de Guinea Ecuatorial. He replaces Manuela Roka Botey, the country’s first woman prime minister, who resigned with her government last month after only 18 months in the post.

His appointment comes as authorities look to reverse an economic slump largely caused by a drop in oil output to roughly a fifth of its peak. Economic growth has plunged to only 0.5% this year, making Equatorial Guinea among the world’s worst performers, according to available data from the International Monetary Fund.

Corruption and the misuse of resources had lead to “an unprecedented economic crisis that threatens the stability of the government,” Obiang said when accepting the former administration’s resignation on July 26.

The discovery of offshore oil in the 1990s made Equatorial Guinea, and specifically the Obiang family, very wealthy. The Obiangs have been accused of squandering the central African country’s oil wealth by the US and Human Rights Watch.

Obiang’s son and the country’s vice president, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, has been the subject of lawsuits in the US and France. In 2014, Teodorin, as he’s also known, agreed to turn over more than $30 million in assets, including a hilltop mansion in Malibu, California, to the US Department of Justice. In 2021, a Paris court upheld his conviction in absentia of embezzlement in France, ordering the seizure of more than €100 million of his assets, including a mansion near the Champs-Elysees.

Teodorin, 56, is first in line to succeed his 82-year-old father, who has ruled the central African nation since 1979. The country is ranked 172 out of 180 in a public corruption study conducted that same year by Transparency International.

During Osa’s time at Banco Nacional de Guinea Ecuatorial, authorities launched a fraud investigation of the lender, forcing it to return 700,000 million francs ($1.2 million) to customers. The audit was suspended by Teodorin in September.

