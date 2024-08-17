The New Mercedes-Maybach SL Convertible Stands Against Quiet Luxury

(Bloomberg) -- Mercedes-Maybach unveiled an opulent convertible at a party in Carmel, California, on Friday night as part of Mercedes-Benz Group AG’s revised new model offensive after its first-generation electric vehicles yielded disappointing results.

The 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series, a two-seat coach with a soft retractable top, is based on the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 and the smallest modern Maybach to date. It’s the latest evidence of the brand’s devotion to building wildly decorated cars, dating back to the open-top Maybach Zeppelins and SW38 Roadsters of the 1930s.

To start, there’s the Maybach logo, emblazoned on the chrome grille and A-pillars and rose-gold-accented taillights. The SL 680 is offered only in two-tone versions of garnet or moonlight white, with a black hood and 21-inch multispoke or monoblock wheels; and a stark white interior is the only option for the cabin.

Executives at Maybach say the car’s outré aesthetics are designed to appeal to the 115-year-old brand’s relatively young owners, who average 41 years of age globally versus 54 for Cadillac buyers. “Our customers have been asking for [the wilder design notes],” said Daniel Lescow, the head of Mercedes-Maybach, during a preview of the vehicle Aug. 6.

Mercedes has introduced various Maybach models off and on since relaunching the brand with the Maybach 52 and Maybach 62 in 2002.

The company underwent another rebrand in 2014, and in 2022 it brought out the 18-foot-long Mercedes-Maybach S680 sedan by Virgil Abloh and the Mercedes-Maybach “Haute Voiture” with bouclé door panels reminiscent of a Chanel jacket. A Mercedes-Maybach S580 arrived the same year, as did the special “Night Series” package. An electric Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV rolled out in 2023.

Sales have been strong. In 2023, Mercedes-Maybach sold 27,900 vehicles globally, up 19% from 2022. In the first quarter this year, US sales rose 9%.

Under the hood, the Mercedes-Maybach SL shares the same 577-horsepower V-8 bi-turbo engine as the Mercedes-AMG SL63; in the Maybach it reaches 60 mph in 4 seconds and has a top speed of 161 mph. The increased weight (176 pounds), special suspension and engine mount tuning, a unique exhaust system and an additional sound insulation and absorption package all make for a smoother ride than in the sportier-tuned AMG SL.

Expanded color and trim versions may become available on the SL 680, says Anja Steindl, the manager of brand and product communications for Mercedes-Maybach. A Night Series variant that would black out all the chrome and white is a type of customization program that worked well at Rolls-Royce and Maybach in previous years, generating strong appeal for buyers under 50 and, ultimately, large profit margins. “We have some plans in the back of our heads,” she says.

The 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series will arrive at US dealerships in the second half of 2025; pricing will be announced closer to then and should exceed the 2024 Mercedes-AMG SL 63, which starts at $187,000.

