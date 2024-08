Signage for the Absa Group Ltd. bank sits on display in Pretoria, South Africa, on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. South Africa’s biggest lenders were faced with the pressing need to raise provisions to protect against souring loans, while demand for credit slumped as the coronavirus lockdown took a toll on business customers. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Absa Group Ltd., South Africa’s third-biggest bank by assets, named Charles Russon as interim chief executive officer as incumbent Arrie Rautenbach sought early retirement.

Rautenbach’s appointment in 2022 led to criticism of the lender not doing enough to find a Black leader. Rautenbach will retire on April 15, according to a company statement. Yasmin Masithela will replace Russon and become interim CEO of Absa’s corporate and investment banking unit.

