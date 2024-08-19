Couche-Tard Makes Offer for Seven & I in Record Japan Bid

A 7-Eleven convenience store, operated by Seven & i Holdings Co., in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday Jan. 18, 2024. Over the years, 7-Eleven evolved into a franchise thats become part of the fabric of life in the island nation, offering affordable food, beverages and daily goods, as well as municipal and delivery services. Photographer: Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Seven & i Holdings Co., one of Japan’s biggest retailers, said that it’s received a buyout proposal from Canadian convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., in what would be the largest-ever foreign takeover of a Japanese company.

The “confidential, preliminary” offer will be examined by an independent committee and the board of directors has made no determination at this time whether to accept or reject it, the retailer said in a statement Monday.

Seven & i’s statement came shortly after the Nikkei newspaper reported the buyout offer, which it said would have to be at least ¥5 trillion ($34.3 billion) or more, given Seven & i’s market capitalization.

Shares in the Japanese company jumped as much as 11%.

Seven & i has come under pressure from activist fund ValueAct Capital Management LP over future business strategy. It took restructuring measures and initiated a buyback after fending off efforts to oust Chief Executive Officer Ryuichi Isaka. In April it said it’s considering a separate listing of its supermarket arm Ito-Yokado so that the company can focus on expanding its convenience-store chain.

Couche-Tard, with a market value of C$80 billion ($58.5 billion), operates convenience stores globally under its own brand, as well as Circle K and Ingo.

Although American in origin, the convenience store concept turned out to be transformational for Japanese retailer Ito-Yokado, which fully took over the chain in 2005 in the US and embraced it as part of its name. Seven & i now comprises an empire spanning 85,000 convenience stores, gasoline stations and retail outlets.

Meanwhile 7-Eleven is also looking to overhaul its operation in the US, trying to export the model that made the convenience store a resounding success in Japan to America.

“It’s been a big under-performing retailer in the past two years and their restructuring very slow for investors,” said Amir Anvarzadeh, a strategist at Asymmetric Advisors Pte., noting that the weak yen is a factor for Couche-Tard’s approach now.

Since Seven-Eleven assets are “high quality” the company could do well over the longer term if it sells off other assets, he said.

