Estée Lauder CEO Fabrizio Freda to Retire in June 2025

(Bloomberg) -- Estée Lauder Chief Executive Officer Fabrizio Freda plans to retire at the end of June 2025, the company said in a statement.

Freda, who has been in the post since 2009, will continue to lead the company until a successor is named, according to the statement. The company says it is “well advanced” in its search for a new CEO and has considered several internal and external candidates.

Freda was instrumental in growing Estée Lauder into a cosmetics giant that sells brands including Clinique, the Ordinary, La Mer and Jo Malone across the globe. That growth in the years before the pandemic made Estée Lauder a Wall Street darling and made members of the founding Lauder family billionaires.

But the company has stumbled since the pandemic, heightening pressure on Freda to restore the cosmetics giant to its former glory. Estée Lauder’s business at duty-free shops in Asia, particularly China, imploded and has been slow to recover amid sluggish travel and poor planning by the company. It hasn’t been as agile as some startup competitors either, failing to seize on social media beauty trends and ceding market share.

Those challenges had raised questions about how much longer Freda would remain at the company, whose shares have dropped 35% year-to-date as of Friday’s close. The company’s shares rose 1.56% in premarket trading in New York.

In February, Freda told Bloomberg News in an interview “I’m not going anywhere” and that he was committed to the company. Estée Lauder announced at the time that it would cut as many as 3,000 positions as part of a restructuring plan.

