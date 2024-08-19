GM to Cut More Than 1,000 Software Engineers, Mostly in the US

The General Motors Co. headquarters inside the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan, US, on Monday, April 15, 2024. General Motors Co. is planning to move its downtown Detroit headquarters across the city to the Hudsons building, a new 1.5 million-square-foot project being developed by billionaire Dan Gilbert. Photographer: Jeff Kowalsky/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. is cutting more than 1,000 software engineers as the automaker moves to lean up its software and services organization, said a person familiar with the matter.

More than 600 of the layoffs will be in Michigan, the person said. The moves come two months after former Apple Inc. executives David Richardson and Baris Cetinok were promoted to senior vice president roles in the group.

“As we build GM’s future, we must simplify for speed and excellence, make bold choices, and prioritize the investments that will have the greatest impact,” GM in a statement, which did not specify the number of cuts. “As a result, we’re reducing certain teams within the software and services organization. We are grateful to those who helped establish a strong foundation that positions GM to lead moving forward.”

