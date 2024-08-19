Harley-Davidson Drops Diversity Efforts After Attacks by Anti-DEI Activist

A Harley-Davidson Inc. motorcycle keychain at the Bluegrass Harley-Davidson dealership in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Harley-Davidson released earnings on Feb. 9, posting a surprise fourth-quarter profit. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Harley-Davidson Inc. dropped several diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives after weeks of sustained pressure from an anti-DEI crusader.

The Milwaukee-based company on Monday said that it no longer has minority-owned supplier spending goals, will drop socially-motivated training for employees and make other changes to back away from diversity programs. The motorcycle maker also hasn’t operated a corporate DEI function since April, it said in a statement posted to social media platform X.

Harley joins Tractor Supply Co., Deere & Co., and competitor Polaris Inc. in scaling back or changing DEI policies following an ongoing campaign by activist Robby Starbuck on social media against what he calls woke corporations. The retreats are part of a broader backlash against corporate DEI that has companies re-examining programs added over the last several years.

“We are saddened by the negativity on social media over the last few weeks, designed to divide the Harley-Davidson community,” Harley said in its statement. “As a company, we take this issue very seriously, and it is our responsibility to respond with clarity, action and facts.”

Harley declined to comment beyond its written statement.

The motorcycle maker said in an email to staff on July 26 that had begun a review of its “stakeholder and outreach activities” earlier this year, before Starbuck began targeting the manufacturer. The company on Monday said the changes that it made were the result of that review.

The company said it will no longer participate in an annual rating of LGBTQ acceptance conducted by the Human Rights Campaign. It will also reorganize employee resource groups to focus solely on business development, mentoring and training.

“It’s time to get rid of these policies and bring back a sense of neutrality and sanity in corporate America,” Starbuck said in an interview. He credited the spread of posts on social media, particularly from Harley influencers, for the company’s move.

“We kind of reached critical mass,” he said.

Companies are caught in a cross-current of competing ideals on corporate diversity initiatives. A Washington Post-Ipsos poll in April found 61% of adults think DEI programs in the workplace are “a good thing.” At the same time, a majority of respondents said that companies shouldn’t take a stance on current events in a survey from Bentley University and Gallop.

Tractor maker Deere and farming equipment retailer Tractor Supply pulled back on their DEI programs after being criticized by Starbuck earlier this year. Deere last month said it will no longer participate in “cultural awareness parades” and its business resource groups will focus “exclusively” on professional development, networking, mentoring and supporting talent recruitment.

Starbuck said that he has already picked his next social media target and may launch a campaign as soon as this week. He declined to name the company, only saying that it has a “very conservative” customer base.

Harley’s shares were little changed at 3:11 p.m. in New York.

