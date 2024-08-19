Business

Kenya Airways Swings Into Interim Profit, First Time in Decade

By Eric Ombok
Livery for Kenya Airways Ltd. on the tailfins of passenger aircraft at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi. (Patrick Meinhardt/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Kenya Airways Plc posted a first-half profit for the first time in 10 years as it increased passengers and cargo volumes. 

KQ, as the airline is more commonly known, made a profit of 513 million shillings ($3.98 million) after revenue jumped 22% from a year earlier.

“We are not there yet, but this is a significant milestone that indicates our intention to continue transforming this organization to a fully stable and sustainable airline so this is something we want to celebrate,” Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka said Monday during a briefing. 

The carrier with a 48.9% state-owned also benefited from the strengthening of the Kenya shilling. The currency has gained almost 21% against the dollar so far this year, compared with depreciation by a similar margin a year earlier. 

In January, Kenya’s markets regulator extended the trading suspension of Kenya Airways shares by a further 12 months. The stock hasn’t traded since July 2020 to allow the company to complete a restructuring process. 

