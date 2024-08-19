Kenya Airways Swings Into Interim Profit, First Time in Decade

Livery for Kenya Airways Ltd. on the tailfins of passenger aircraft at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.

(Bloomberg) -- Kenya Airways Plc posted a first-half profit for the first time in 10 years as it increased passengers and cargo volumes.

KQ, as the airline is more commonly known, made a profit of 513 million shillings ($3.98 million) after revenue jumped 22% from a year earlier.

“We are not there yet, but this is a significant milestone that indicates our intention to continue transforming this organization to a fully stable and sustainable airline so this is something we want to celebrate,” Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka said Monday during a briefing.

The carrier with a 48.9% state-owned also benefited from the strengthening of the Kenya shilling. The currency has gained almost 21% against the dollar so far this year, compared with depreciation by a similar margin a year earlier.

In January, Kenya’s markets regulator extended the trading suspension of Kenya Airways shares by a further 12 months. The stock hasn’t traded since July 2020 to allow the company to complete a restructuring process.

