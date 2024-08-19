The Eight Best New Products to Help You Get Back to the Grind

(Bloomberg Businessweek) -- As part of the redesigned and reimagined Bloomberg Businessweek, we’re running a monthly checklist of new products, innovations and experiences that have caught our eye.

First up for the month of July was an all-time favorite sneaker’s re-release, a legendary distillery reopening, and a watch that uses an unexpected power source to glow in the dark.

Last month, we previewed a new cold-brew maker, a more muscular Land Rover, and a Lego set with some bite.

This time around, we’re looking at how to stay on top of your game when it’s back to the grind.

Make the Case for An Old-School BriefcaseNo one really needs a briefcase these days. If everything’s not handy on your phone, you’re doing it wrong. But the Italian leather goods maker Bottega Veneta offers a compelling argument for buying one nonetheless. To wit: The elegant Intrecciato briefcase ($4,400) has a functional top handle, a detachable cross-body strap and smooth edges all wrapped in the brand’s signature woven motif in two shades of brown the brand calls “mud” and “travertine.” Consider it an office flex that will get the attention of Gen Z colleagues as well as your boss.

Your New Morning JoltKloo is a line of single-origin cold brew concentrates from Claudia Snoh and her daughter Mariella Cho, who as a Q Grader is basically a coffee sommelier. Made from light-to-medium house-roasted beans from premier coffee-growing countries, the $32 concentrates are aged up to three weeks before being sent to customers. Mixed with water, each 32-ounce glass container—a bottle that’s fit for perfume—makes 12 cups.

Take Note!Whether fall marks a return to the conference room or the classroom, the $380 Boox Go 10.3 tablet, with a sharp black-and-white e-ink screen, makes taking notes, sketching out ideas or marking up documents as simple as picking up a stylus. Weighing 375 grams and only 4.6mm thick, it’s lighter and thinner than an iPad Pro, while still offering Gmail, Microsoft OneDrive and other productivity apps via the Google Play Store. We use it and love it.

Pages of InspirationWho better to stoke a fall fashion rethink than Diane Keaton, with her Annie Hall aura, at once experimental, androgynous, quirky and timeless? Diane Keaton: Fashion First (Rizzoli, $55) collects photos from homemade childhood ensembles to a range of street styles and red-carpet glamour looks, all paired with anecdotes from famous friends.

Jolly Up Your Home WorkspaceThe Snowman Table Lamp ($299), a MoMA Design Store exclusive, offers soft dimming and five “color temperature” modes to meet the mood. (Candle mode, for example, flickers gently.) At 11 inches high, it’s a small addition to your desk—but its stacked-pill shape will add a dose of art deco whimsy to any room.

Get Rest to Get AheadHästens is widely known as the most expensive bedmaker on the market, but once you’ve tried one, you’ll only be thinking about how you’re having the best sleep of your life. This fall, the 172-year-old Swedish manufacturer upgrades its signature 2000T bed (from $51,690 for a double) with a new design that allows the springs to move more freely and encourage better airflow. The now-thinner layers of horsehair, cotton and wool still use hand-ruffled fibers to ensure an even sleeping experience no matter how tall you are or how long you’ve been using the bed.

A Watch That Ages With YouThe Bremont Broadsword Recon Bronze ($3,950) is inspired by the watches the British Ministry of Defence commissioned during World War II. The numerals are cut out of the dial, and the surface below is painted with Super-LumiNova that glows bright green in the dark, so the watch remains legible even if you’re working late. The bronze case will develop a unique patina over time in response to your skin. Only 100 will be made.

Teeny, Weeny and Now More GreenieDon’t let traffic jams compound those end-of-summer blues. The $36,000 Fiat 500e goes 149 miles on a single charge and has a surprisingly spacious cabin to go with its adorably curved body. After a five-year sales hiatus in the US, the two-door hatchback is back in electric form. Thanks to its diminutive size and peppy acceleration, you’ll easily dart through traffic and park with peace of mind.

