Will The Nifty Surpass Its 25,011 Lifetime High?

(Bloomberg) -- Before the trading day starts we bring you a digest of the key news and events that are likely to move markets. Today we look at:

Trent stock doubles

Auto stocks stumble

RBI’s modest bond sales

Good morning, this is Ashutosh Joshi, an equities reporter in Mumbai. Nifty broke out of its consolidation phase Friday, finally posting its first weekly advance this month. With the June-quarter earnings season nearly done, attention is shifting back to global factors. The widely expected rate cut by the Federal Reserve next month could give the bulls another boost. The question now is whether Nifty can surpass its Aug. 1 lifetime high, or if we’ll see a short-lived recovery and some profit-taking instead.

Trent shines in Tata universe, eyes Nifty 50 inclusion

Trent, which runs India’s popular Zudio apparel chain, is emerging as a standout performer within the Tata Group. The company’s shares have more than doubled this year, leading Bloomberg’s global gauge of large and mid-sized consumer discretionary firms. Analysts at Nuvama believe the firm is a strong candidate for inclusion in India’s benchmark Nifty 50 Index later this year, which could attract $500 million in passive flows.

Auto stocks stumble as demand cools

After a year of strong performance, a gauge tracking automakers’ shares has hit a roadblock. A drop in demand has led to a surge in dealership inventories of as many as 72 days, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association. With most car models readily available and discounts on the rise, concerns are growing about the sustainability of the post-Covid-era sales boom.

RBI’s bond sales puzzle market

The Reserve Bank of India continued to sell bonds in the secondary market for a fifth straight week. The relatively modest sale volumes have left traders puzzled as they are insufficient to significantly impact banking system liquidity. The conclusion many are reaching is the central bank may be aiming to temper rising optimism in the bond market, with 10-year yields nearing their two-year low.

Analysts actions:

Endurance Tech Cut to Sell at Choice Equity; PT 2,452 rupees

Glenmark Pharma Raised to Buy at Motilal Oswal Securities

Tarsons Products Cut to Reduce at ICICI Securities

And, finally..

Shares of defense firms and state-run lenders have reversed course this quarter after leading the broader market rally earlier in the year. The Nifty’s gauge of defense-equipment makers has tumbled more than 6% in August, on track for its worst performance in two years. Companies such as Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers and Cochin Shipyard have slumped more than 15% each. Similarly, the Nifty PSU Bank Index has dropped 15% from its June peak, ranking among the quarter’s worst-performing sectoral indexes. The ongoing struggle to attract deposits continues to weigh on these banks.

