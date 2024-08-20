Ex-Barclays Banker Loses UK Discrimination and Harassment Suit

(Bloomberg) -- An ex-Barclays Plc banker lost a UK lawsuit that accused the bank of harassment and discrimination after a London judge ruled the lender treated her fairly before she resigned.

Khilna Morjaria, an ex-vice president at Barclays Execution Services Ltd., alleged discrimination arising from her mental health, harassment and victimization, allegations that were all dismissed by the employment tribunal.

The bank was supportive and Morjaria couldn’t show that the bank acted unfairly or violated the contract, the judge said in the ruling published on Monday.

“On the contrary, we find the respondent treated the claimant very well from March 2019 up until her resignation,” the judge said. Morjaria resigned in 2021.

Lawyers for Barclays denied all the allegations during the trial. Morjaria and spokespeople for Barclays didn’t immediately respond to emails requesting comment.

Her episodes of depression and anxiety resurfaced after her manager scuttled her promotion and took credit for her work, she alleged during the trial. Morjaria sought more than £250,000 ($325,140) alleging the bank not only failed to support her but victimized her.

In her seven years at the bank Morjaria worked in the tax and risk teams and was a governance manager when she resigned.

