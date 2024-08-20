Singapore Exchange Adds MUFG as FX Liquidity Provider, BT Says

A person riding an escalator is reflected at the Singapore Exchange Ltd. (SGX) headquarters in Singapore, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. SGX is scheduled to release earnings results on Feb. 9. Photographer: Nicky Loh/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore Exchange Ltd. has added Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. as a liquidity provider to its eFX trading solutions platform for global buy-side institutions, the Business Times reported Tuesday, citing the exchange.

SGX projects that its over-the-counter FX business will contribute a mid-to-high single-digit percent of group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization in the medium term, compared to around 3% in fiscal 2024, BT reports.

