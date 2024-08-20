Singapore Exchange Adds MUFG as FX Liquidity Provider, BT Says

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore Exchange Ltd. has added Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. as a liquidity provider to its eFX trading solutions platform for global buy-side institutions, the Business Times reported Tuesday, citing the exchange.
SGX projects that its over-the-counter FX business will contribute a mid-to-high single-digit percent of group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization in the medium term, compared to around 3% in fiscal 2024, BT reports.
