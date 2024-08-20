UAW President Fain Calls Out Stellantis at Democratic Convention

Shawn Fain speaks during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. The race for the White House will reach a fever pitch this week, with Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump battling for momentum, and attention, around the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

(Bloomberg) -- Shawn Fain, president of the United Auto Workers union, used an address on the opening night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago to accuse Stellantis NV of trying to back out of commitments it made during contract negotiations last year to reopen an idled Illinois auto plant.

Fain, who took the helm of the UAW last spring, won record contracts from General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co., and Stellantis last fall after a raucous six-week strike in which President Biden visited picket lines to show his support. But he also stoked rancor among company executives with confrontational, political campaign-style attacks on the automakers.

As part of the negotiations, Stellantis, which owns the Jeep and Ram brands, agreed to restart its plant in Belvidere, Illinois and turn it into an auto parts hub, with a mid-sized pickup truck planned for 2027. Biden championed the deal in a visit to Illinois in November, and his administration announced a $334 million grant to the company last month to help retool to make EVs.

“Stellantis must keep the promises they made to America in our union contract,” Fain said during his speech, donning a red UAW T-shirt emblazoned with the message “Trump is a scab.”

“The UAW will take whatever action necessary at Stellantis or any other corporation to stand up and hold corporate America accountable,” he said.

Stellantis didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Earlier Monday, the UAW said several locals representing tens of thousands of workers are prepared to file grievances against Stellantis over the issue, paving the way for a national strike against the company.

Stellantis, formed from the 2021 merger of Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA Group, has seen its sales and market share plunge over the past year after aggressive price increases and an aging lineup left its vehicles at a competitive disadvantage versus more affordable options from Asian brands like Toyota and Hyundai and the revival of the Ford Bronco SUV.

The company’s problems came into sharper focus last month when it reported a 48% drop in net income in the first half, triggered by lower sales in its key US market. Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares, who is also contending with bloated inventories and a string of executive departures in the US, has been laying off autoworkers in Michigan and Ohio and offering buyouts to salaried employees at the company’s US headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan while outsourcing engineering jobs to lower-cost countries like Brazil, Mexico and India.

The UAW represented roughly 43,000 UAW Stellantis employees at the end of 2023.

