Apple’s App Store Head to Leave in Reorganization Amid Global Scrutiny

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s vice president in charge of the App Store is leaving as the company reorganizes to respond to changes in global regulations.

Matt Fischer, who has run the App Store business since 2010, is leaving the iPhone maker in October, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who declined to be named discussing unannounced moves. The App Store group is being split into two teams: one overseeing Apple’s own store and another responsible for alternative app distribution.

Phil Schiller, the Apple executive who is ultimately responsible for the App Store, is making the changes in response to regulators forcing Apple to allow alternative stores and payment methods for apps on the iPhone, iPad and the company’s other devices.

“After 21 years at Apple, I’ve made the decision to step away from our incredible company,” Fischer told his team in an email Wednesday. “This has been on my mind for some time, and as we are also reorganizing the team to better manage new challenges and opportunities, now is the right moment to pass the baton to two outstanding leaders on my team.”

Carson Oliver, a longtime senior director, will run the App Store group, while Ann Thai, a director in charge of App Store features like search and discovery, will run the new team responsible for alternative distribution. Both managers will report to Schiller.

An Apple spokesperson declined to comment.

