Oil Holds Near January Lows as Lackluster Demand Outlook Weighs

Fuel storage tanks at the Phillips 66 Los Angeles refinery in Wilmington, California, US, on Thursday, March 21, 2024. Phillips 66 is scheduled to release earnings figures on April 26. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied near the lowest close since January as concerns about a US slowdown outweighed the lift from falling inventories.

Brent traded near $76 a barrel after a four-day slump, with selling pressure in that run exacerbated by trend-following algorithmic traders. West Texas Intermediate was below $72. US job growth was probably far less robust in the year through March than previously reported, adding to a string of recent signs that the world’s largest crude consumer is losing momentum.

The global oil benchmark has now lost all of its year-to-date gains as concerns about consumption — in the US as well as China — have offset the impact of supply cutbacks from OPEC+. Traders will be focusing on a policy symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak on Friday, adding greater detail on the state of the economy.

The selloff on Wednesday came even as figures showed US crude inventories fell to the lowest since January. Distillate and gasoline holdings also dropped.

In the Middle East, the US continued to push for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in the 10-month conflict in Gaza. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday to discuss a deal to end the fighting.

To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter into your inbox, click here.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.