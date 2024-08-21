UK Closes Google, Apple Probes Ahead of New Digital Rules Regime

(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s antitrust regulator closed its probe into app stores run by Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Apple Inc. as it looks to the future of its new digital markets laws to rein in the dominance of a handful of major tech firms.

The Competition and Markets Authority said Wednesday it was closing its investigation into Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store and expects to reconsider the case once new digital markets powers are in place.

The UK’s new digital markets regime will give the CMA broader powers to levy large fines for rule breaking. The UK’s Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill is set to come into force this fall.

Unlike the EU’s one-size-fits all approach, it will give watchdogs the power to probe specific activities of individual companies designated as having “strategic market status.”

The CMA said it hasn’t yet decided what digital activities or harms it will tackle first under the new framework, but expects its early work to include app stores.

Companies drawn under this scope must have entrenched digital market power in the UK, a position of strategic significance, and a global revenue of more than £25 billion or UK sales of more than £1 billion. The draft regulation imposes fines of up to 10% of a company’s global annual revenue.

“It’s critical that tech businesses in the UK, including app developers, can have access to a fair and competitive app ecosystem, helping to grow the sector, boost investment and result in better outcomes for UK consumers,” said Will Hayter, executive director for Digital Markets at the CMA.

