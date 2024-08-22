Business

Air Canada pilots vote to give strike mandate to their union

By Mathieu Dion, Bloomberg News
Stephen Trent, managing director of Americas Airlines and Latin Transports at Citi Research, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss outlook on travel, airline trends in

(Bloomberg) -- Air Canada pilots voted to give their union a strike mandate as negotiations over a new labor agreement have been stalled for more than a year. Workers could walk off the job as soon as mid-September.

The Air Line Pilots Association, representing Air Canada’s more than 5,400 aviators, is in a federal conciliation process with Air Canada until August 26, which will be followed by a 21-day cooling off period. The workers will be in a legal strike position starting Sept. 17.

The unionized pilots gave the strike authorization Thursday morning with a majority of 98%, with 98% of members participating, ALPA said in a statement.

The union seeks to close the pay gap with large U.S. airlines, which have significantly increased their pilots’ pay lately. Canada’s No. 2 airline, Onex Corp.-owned WestJet Airlines Ltd., agreed to a contract in 2023 that included a 24% compensation bump over four years.

Air Canada pilots are paid less than half of what industry counterparts get, according to the union.

“Management continues to force us closer to a strike position by not listening to our needs at the negotiating table regarding fair compensation, respectable retirement benefits, and quality-of-life improvements,” Charlene Hudy, the ALPA’s local head, said in the statement.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Top Stories

Top Videos