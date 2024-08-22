APRA Raises ANZ Capital Requirements on Risk Management Concerns

Signage for Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ) at the company's branch in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday, July 25, 2024. ANZ Group Holdings fired and suspended traders after allegations of misconduct, with pressure building on Chief Executive Officer Shayne Elliott to clean up a markets division beset by multiple probes into its dealing practices and culture. Photographer: Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s banking regulator said ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. must hold more capital due to a lack of improvement in risk management, as the firm battles to clean up its markets business that’s faced allegations of poor culture.

Several issues emerging in ANZ’s markets business have increased APRA’s concerns, according to an Australian Prudential Regulation Authority statement Friday. While ANZ has launched several investigations into these issues, they raise concern that the company hasn’t adequately addressed deficiencies in controls, risk culture, governance and accountability, the statement said.

“ANZ is financially sound with strong capital and liquidity levels,” APRA Chair John Lonsdale said in the statement. “However, weaknesses in managing non-financial risk can lead to detrimental financial impacts and APRA has no tolerance for such weaknesses persisting.”

ANZ has taken action against staff relating to cultural and conduct issues and has also hired external legal counsel to investigate allegations that it overstated bond dealings to win business. It’s also facing a probe into its role in the sale of a government bond last year.

APRA raised the capital add-on for ANZ by A$250 million ($168 million) to A$750 million. It’s had a requirement for additional capital of A$500 million since 2019 that reflected deficiencies in its risk governance.

“ANZ acknowledges APRA’s concerns and is expediting work already underway to address the issues raised,” according to a separate statement from ANZ. “This includes working with APRA on the scope of an independent culture and control review within its Markets business which has already been initiated and will report to the Board.”

APRA also asked ANZ to appoint an independent party to review the root causes of recent issues and risk governance in the markets business and assess the potential impacts across the broader bank. It requested a remediation plan to address findings from the independent review.

“We have communicated our clear expectations to the ANZ board and executive team that these issues must be urgently reviewed to ensure underlying drivers are identified and addressed,” Lonsdale said. “Depending on the outcomes from ANZ’s independent review, APRA will consider whether further action is required.”

