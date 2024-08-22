Jefferies-Led Bank Group Loses $15 Million Underwriting M2S Loan

Jefferies headquarters in New York, US, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on September 27. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- A bank group led by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has lost about $15 million after being forced to sweeten terms on a leveraged loan for M2S Group Intermediate Holdings Inc., according a person with knowledge of the matter.

Jefferies is absorbing about half the loss, said the person, who requested anonymity to discuss confidential information.

Jefferies, Wells Fargo & Co., Deutsche Bank AG and Macquarie Group Ltd. underwrote the loan, which is being used to fund a $575 million acquisition by the label and packaging maker and to also refinance debt. The loan, which was initially $870 million, priced at 93 cents on the dollar, versus the 99 cents that the banks initially sought to sell it at earlier this month.

Representatives for Jefferies, Wells Fargo, Macquarie and Deutsche Bank declined to comment. An M2S representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

--With assistance from Jeannine Amodeo.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.