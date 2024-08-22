Norway’s Economy Ekes Out a Gain for Third Straight Quarter

(Bloomberg) -- The Norwegian economy recorded a third consecutive quarter of expansion as a recovery in purchasing power bolsters consumption and a weak krone underpins exports.

Mainland gross domestic product, which excludes offshore energy industry and shipping, grew by 0.1% in the second quarter from the previous three months, according to a release from Statistics Norway published Thursday. That was just below the 0.2% growth estimated by both the central bank and economists in a Bloomberg survey.

The outcome shows the energy-rich Nordic nation is weathering the fallout from credit costs at a 15-year high, even as its central bank has kept delaying monetary easing. Consumption is rebounding as inflation slows and wage growth remains at more than 5%, while the krone hovering near four-year lows helps demand for Norwegian exports abroad, as well as its tourism sector.

Household consumption grew by 1.6% on quarter due to a “strong upswing” in car purchases, the statistics office said.

