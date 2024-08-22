Southwest Airlines Polls Customers on Changing Free Bag Policy

Baggage stacked on a Southwest Airlines cart at Baltimore-Washington Airport (BWI) in Baltimore, Maryland, US, on Friday, April 12, 2024. Southwest Airlines Co. is scheduled to release earnings figures on April 25.

(Bloomberg) -- Southwest Airlines Co. is seeking customer feedback on possible changes to its policy allowing free checked bags, suggesting the carrier could scrap another of its defining perks as it tries to fend off an activist investor.

The company surveyed select loyalty members and consumers beginning last week about hypothetical scenarios imposing bag fees for lower-cost fares. The questionnaire, part of which was seen by Bloomberg and confirmed by the airline, also sought views on travel habits, loyalty status benefits and booking preferences.

Southwest has long stood by its “bags fly free” policy, which executives have said differentiates the carrier from competitors — it’s the only major US airline to allow passengers to check two bags at no cost. Chief Executive Officer Bob Jordan said on the company’s earnings conference call in April that it wasn’t considering a change then “because people choose Southwest Airlines because we don’t have bag fees.”

The airline told Bloomberg this week that while the questionnaire focuses more on luggage policy than past surveys, it doesn’t reflect an imminent shift. The company continues to survey customers.

“There’s no work currently underway to change our industry-leading two bags fly free policy, but it’s important for us to know what our customers value most,” Southwest said in a statement. “We’ll continue our efforts to track stakeholder sentiment on many aspects of our business model to ensure we remain competitive and current on customer preferences.”

Part of the customer survey detailed a hypothetical policy in which Wanna Get Away fares, the cheapest, include only a personal item and carry-on bag, while Wanna Get Away Plus has one free checked bag. The higher-cost categories — Anytime and Business Select — would maintain two free checked bags.

Southwest already has been making significant changes to its business model, announcing last month that it would ditch its free-for-all seating policy, add a new premium class section and begin red-eye flights. The steps were announced amid increased pressure from activist investor Elliott Investment Management to oust the airline’s top executives, remake its board and conduct a thorough business review aimed at modernizing the carrier.

Elliott, which revealed a large stake in the carrier in June, has largely avoided calling for specific policy changes, but has criticized Southwest for failing to take advantage of some potential revenue sources. Global baggage fee revenue grew to an estimated $33.3 billion last year.

Southwest is set to hold an investor meeting Sept. 26 in Dallas to detail a series of planned changes to better match travelers’ preferences and boost earnings.

