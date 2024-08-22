TD misses estimates on wealth management after hit from U.S. probe

Nigel D'Souza, financial services analyst at Veritas Investment, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the markets as Canada's top banks set to report earnings.

(Bloomberg) -- Toronto-Dominion Bank missed analysts’ estimates as wealth-management results unperformed expectations and the company took a restructuring charge related to job cuts, adding to the firm’s troubles as it also booked a new US$2.6 billion provision for fines tied to U.S. money-laundering investigations.

Canada’s second-largest lender earned $2.05 a share on an adjusted basis in the fiscal third quarter, according to a statement Thursday, falling short of the $2.07 average estimate of analysts in a Bloomberg survey. Toronto-Dominion, the first of the big Canadian banks to report results this quarter, incurred $110 million of charges for restructuring in the three months through July.

The charges — primarily related to employee severance, other personnel-related costs and real estate — come after Toronto-Dominion announced that it expects to pay a total of more than US$3 billion in penalties related to U.S. compliance lapses. It said it expects to finalize a “global resolution” by the end of the year and sold some of its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. to fund the latest provision, which followed an earlier charge of US$450 million, announced in April.

Toronto-Dominion faces allegations that it failed to catch money laundering and other financial crimes at several U.S. branches, with prosecutors having filed at least four cases in New York, New Jersey and Florida. It’s under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice, financial regulators and the U.S. Treasury Department.

The news provides some clarity on the time line of a resolution as well as the amount of fines the bank may pay, which is at the high end of many analysts’ projections. But the big unknown remains what type of non-monetary restrictions Toronto-Dominion will be under and for how long, with limits on the growth of its U.S. business a serious risk.

Chief Executive Officer Bharat Masrani’s future is also in question, according to National Bank of Canada analyst Gabriel Dechaine, who said Wednesday’s announcement “clears the way for CEO succession.”

“Providing clarity (if not certainty) of the direct financial consequences ‘clears the deck’ for a potential successor,” he wrote in a report.

Toronto-Dominion’s landmark US$13.4 billion deal to acquire First Horizon Corp., a regional player in the southeastern U.S., fell apart in May 2023, with the Canadian lender saying it was unclear regulators would ever greenlight the deal. Soon after, the bank had to acknowledge that it was receiving inquiries from regulators and law enforcement.

In Thursday’s announcement, the bank’s wealth-management and insurance unit also posted lower-than-expected results for the quarter as it faced higher insurance-service expenses and non-interest costs.

