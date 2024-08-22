US Labor Day Flights Seen Reaching Highest Level ‘in Decades’

Passengers at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Friday, July 19, 2024. Airlines around the world experienced disruption on an unprecedented scale after a widespread global computer outage grounded planes and created chaos at airports.

(Bloomberg) -- The number of US flights taken over the Labor Day holiday is expected to reach the highest level “in decades,” the Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday in a forecast.

The aviation regulator predicts travel will peak on Aug. 29 with 52,186 total flights. Flights over a seven-day period from Aug. 28 through Sept. 3 are expected to reach nearly 316,000, according to the FAA.

The Transportation Security Administration said earlier in the week that it’s also gearing up for an especially active holiday weekend, anticipating the busiest Labor Day travel period “on record.” TSA said it’s prepared to screen more than 17 million people from Aug. 29 through Sept. 4.

