Volvo Trucks Gets Order of 300 Battery-Powered Trucks From DSV

(Bloomberg) -- Logistics firm DSV plans to buy 300 electric heavy trucks from Volvo AB in what would be one of the largest commercial orders to date for the Swedish manufacturer’s battery-powered rigs.

The companies said Thursday they had signed an agreement for the electric trucks to be delivered between 2024 and 2026. The order also included 500 trucks running on diesel and gas.

With the order, the Danish transporter will have “one of the largest company fleets of heavy electric trucks in Europe,” according to a statement.

Even as most truckmakers are developing battery and fuel-cell powertrains to respond to climate regulation, the adoption remains slow due to higher costs and the lack of fast chargers.

When it comes to sales of battery-electric vehicles, Volvo AB remains ahead of its major competitors, Daimler Truck Holding AG and Traton SE. While nearly 2% of Volvo’s truck and bus sales are electric, the equivalent shares for Daimler and Traton are near 0.5%, according to the companies’ latest quarterly reports.

