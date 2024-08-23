Delta’s Chief Operating Officer Is Leaving After One Year on Job

(Bloomberg) -- Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s Chief Operating Officer Mike Spanos is leaving the company after a little over a year in the job, the company said in a filing Friday.

The airline doesn’t currently have plans to replace Spanos, according to a memo from Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian. Instead, two of his executives will now report to the CEO: John Laughter, chief of operations, and Allison Ausband, who heads the customer experience division.

Spanos is leaving Delta in early September to take a position at another company, Bastian said in the memo.

The Wall Street Journal first reported news of Spanos’s departure.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.