Peloton’s Longest Bull Throws in Towel After Record Stock Rally

(Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc.’s longest bull is moving to the sidelines after the fitness company’s record post-earnings surge.

Shares of the New York City-based company soared as much as 41% on Thursday after it reported earnings that beat analysts’ estimates, signaling to investors that its turnaround efforts, which are sharply focused on profitability, are starting to yield results.

While the beleaguered fitness company’s earnings are improving, JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Douglas Anmuth — who had maintained an overweight rating on the stock since initiating coverage in 2019 — downgraded the stock to neutral, saying there’s limited visibility given the macro pressures and a return to revenue growth remains challenging.

Anmuth was Peloton’s oldest bull on Wall Street, sticking to his bullish call even as shares of the company tumbled almost 80% since his initial rating. Peloton was a Wall Street darling in the early days of the pandemic as consumers clamored for its stationary bikes and fitness classes during the lockdowns. But as people returned to gyms, the company’s revenues fell, sending its shares into a tailspin.

The company has made several attempts to reset its business and the cohort of once-bullish analysts became increasingly more cautious, leaving only two analysts from Roth MKM and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc with buy-equivalent ratings, while 18 others moved to hold and three hitting the stock with a sell-equivalent recommendation.

Shares of Peloton have plunged 97% since their 2021 peak, making the stock a short-seller’s haven. However, Thursday’s surge hit the group with $83 million in paper losses and erased all gains the cohort had in August, according to data from S3 Partners LLC.

It might have been a grim day of traders betting against the stock, but investors and analysts welcomed the company’s focus on profitability. While most analysts were positive, some of Anmuth’s peers joined him in flagging their concerns. Shares of the company retreated on Friday to fall 2.1% in early trading.

BMO Capital Markets analyst Simeon Siegel, who was one of the early skeptics on the stock, lauded the company’s new approach of cutting costs and reducing losses, but added that “urgency matters given shrinking subscription revenues/growing churn.”

“If today marked the beginning of change, we see material upside,” Siegel wrote in a research note. “If not, we fear a melting ice cube.”

