Edgar Bronfman’s Paramount Plans Include Partnership With Big Tech

(Bloomberg) -- Edgar Bronfman Jr.’s plans for Paramount Global include partnering with a technology stalwart like Amazon.com Inc. or Apple Inc. to improve its streaming-TV business, according to people familiar with his thinking.

The longtime media executive, who put in a last-minute bid for control of Paramount last week, doesn’t believe any legacy media companies have really gotten a handle on streaming. He thinks Paramount needs more specific skills in terms of customer acquisition and ad sales, said the people, who asked not be identified discussing plans that haven’t been made public.

Paramount’s streaming-TV business earned $26 million on sales of $1.88 billion in the most recent quarter. Paramount+ has 68 million subscribers, far fewer than rivals such as Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co. Paramount took a $5.98 billion charge against its cable-TV channels, which have lost viewers and advertisers as consumers switch to streaming.

Bronfman is also looking to team Paramount up with a company that can take it to a higher level in terms of licensing its many brands for consumer products.

The 69-year-old heir to the Seagram Co. liquor fortune is in a two-man race with independent film producer David Ellison to take control of Paramount, the home of CBS, MTV and other media businesses.

$6 Billion Bid

Bronfman submitted a $6 billion bid last week to buy the Redstone family holding company, National Amusements Inc., which owns most of the voting stock in Paramount, and to acquire more of the company’s shares. Bronfman is still working on getting the final signatures together for his financing package, but he has all the investors in place, the people said.

A special committee of Paramount’s board is expected to determine Aug. 28 whether Bronfman’s proposal is superior to Ellison’s offer. If the board deems it so, Ellison could counter before a Sept. 5 deadline.

Ellison plans to invest more than $8 billion in Paramount, acquiring shares from existing investors, buying out the Redstones and putting $1.5 billion into the company for debt reduction. He also plans to merge his film and TV studio Skydance Media into Paramount at a $4.75 billion valuation, something Bronfman has argued would dilute the non-Redstone shareholders.

Both sides have offered Paramount Chair Shari Redstone the opportunity to stay on the board if she chooses, according to several people familiar with the proposals. CNBC reported earlier on Skydance and Bronfman’s outreach to Redstone on a board seat.

Paramount is currently run by a trio of co-chief executive officers. Bronfman would become CEO if his proposal wins, but he would like the other executives to stay around, said the people. He’s also planning to bring in two other longtime media executives, former AOL executive Jon Miller and former Turner Broadcasting chief John Martin, for positions at Paramount. Miller is a longtime partner in Redstone’s venture capital firm, Advancit.

