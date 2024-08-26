UBS Names Global Banking Brazil Chief, Co-Heads of LatAm Markets

BNN Bloomberg's Jon Erlichman looks at how North American markets are shaping up for the trading day.

(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG named Anderson Brito as its new head of global banking Brazil, part of broad leadership changes at its investment bank in Latin America.

Brito, who has been at UBS since 2010, will lead teams for mergers and acquisitions, as well as equity and debt capital markets in Brazil, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg.

Marcelo Okura and Diogo Lima will become UBS’ co-heads of global markets Latin America. Okura was previously head of Brazil financing sales and origination while Lima had been head of Latin America equity derivatives sales, according to the memo. All three are based in Sao Paulo.

The changes come nearly three months after Daniel Bassan was named as head of Latin America and country chief for Brazil, taking over from longtime executive Sylvia Coutinho.

Brito replaces Bassan in his previous role, while the global markets role was held by Daniel Barros, who has since become chief executive officer of UBS BB, according to a person familiar with the changes.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.