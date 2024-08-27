Burberry Set to End 15-Year Stay in FTSE 100 After Stock Slump

(Bloomberg) -- Burberry Group Plc is poised to exit the FTSE 100 Index, ending the luxury-goods maker’s 15-year stay in the UK blue-chip gauge.

The stock will likely drop down to the midcap FTSE 250 Index at September’s quarterly rebalancing, FTSE Russell said in a statement Tuesday, ahead of final changes being announced next week.

Hampered by an industry-wide slowdown in demand and a faltering brand revamp, Burberry shares have slumped by a third over the past three months. The British firm has been hit particularly hard by a softer Chinese market, which resulted in a recent profit warning.

Burberry’s market capitalization of £2.5 billion ($3.3 billion) means it’s now ranked far below the level needed to retain its place in the FTSE 100, which it has been a constituent of since September 2009.

FTSE Russell also identified EasyJet Plc as a candidate for FTSE 100 relegation, based on Friday’s closing prices. However, a near 7% bounce in the stock on Tuesday moved the airline’s market-value ranking up to a level where it would survive the final cut, which will be based on Sept. 3 prices.

According to FTSE Russell guidelines, a stock will be removed from the FTSE 100 if its market capitalization ranks 111th or below among eligible shares at the time of the re-balancing, while any that rise to 90th position or above join the index.

Insurer Hiscox Ltd and Tritax Big Box REIT Plc are candidates for promotion to the blue-chip benchmark from the FTSE 250, FTSE Russell said.

Inclusion in the FTSE 100 may lead to so-called tracker funds buying a stock to adjust their holdings, in line with the benchmark’s allocations.

Final changes to the index will be announced on Sept. 4 after European markets close.

