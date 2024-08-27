Continental Spinoff May See 50% of Market Cap Returned, UBS Says

(Bloomberg) -- If German car-parts maker Continental AG goes through with spinning off its struggling automotive division, cash returns to shareholders could soar, according to UBS Group AG.

The bank sees scope for the remaining tires and ContiTech businesses to return around €6 billion ($6.7 billion) to shareholders though dividends and buybacks over the period 2025 to 2027, about 50% of the firm’s current market capitalization.

“Conti RemainCo looks set to become increasingly attractive since it would be turning into a leading tyre maker with best-in-class financial returns, which have historically been impaired by Autos,” analysts led by David Lesne wrote in a note, upgrading Continental’s stock to buy from neutral.

Shares rose as much as 4.6% in Frankfurt to their highest intraday level since early June, recording their biggest jump since earnings were published on Aug. 7.

The company announced on Aug. 5 that it was considering spinning off its car parts division, which produces brakes and automated driving systems and accounts for around half of the group’s sales.

A decision is expected by the end of the year and would see shareholders receiving stock in an independently listed automotive entity in proportion to their holding in the main company, without injecting additional cash.

UBS says the stock has been subdued since the announcement as investors remain wary of cancellations and the firm’s unpredictable communication, while there remains downside potential to the auto Ebit margin guidance.

