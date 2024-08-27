ECB’s Centeno Says Interest-Rate Path Seems ‘Relatively Clear’

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Mario Centeno said the direction of monetary policy seems “clear” given indicators such as lower inflation.

“When we look at the data, the path for interest rates in the euro area seems relatively clear to me,” Centeno said in a podcast posted on the Bank of Portugal’s website on Tuesday. “We look at the trajectory of the data and not only at each data point.”

Centeno, who heads the Bank of Portugal, also said he sees signs that Europe’s labor market is slowing, pointing to the latest figures on job creation.

