GM Hires Another Ex-Apple Executive to Bolster Software Unit

(Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. has added another former Apple Inc. leader to its software services group, hiring Tim Twerdahl as vice president of product management for the unit, according to people familiar with the matter.

Twerdahl joins GM as the automaker builds out its budding software unit’s leadership team with former Apple executives while cutting other personnel to remove some layers of staffing. At Apple, Twerdahl oversaw products such as AirPods and Apple TV as vice president of the tech giant’s home & audio products business. Most recently, he was chief product officer of sustainable building design firm Juno.

He will report to Baris Cetinok, GM’s senior vice president of software and services product management, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing the matter because it isn’t public.

GM has been adding talent from Silicon Valley’s tech companies to support its push into software services, self-driving vehicles and battery-electric cars. The automaker recognized that it needed to bring in talent from software companies as it races to compete with rivals such as Tesla Inc. and China’s automakers, who have established strong positions in vehicle software.

At the same time, GM plans to cut more than 1,000 people in the group to eliminate layers of staffing seen as slowing down the pace of software development. Like many of its auto industry competitors, GM is trying to improve its digital capabilities as electrified drive systems, connectivity and other digital features make modern vehicles increasingly complex.

The transition has been challenging. Earlier this year, GM temporarily halted sales of its Chevrolet Blazer electric SUV and has had issues with its Cadillac Lyriq EV, some tied to software glitches.

GM is leaning on former Apple leaders to lead the push. Cetinok oversees product in GM’s software and services group along with Apple veteran David Richardson, who oversees the engineering side of the unit. In June, the automaker also hired Achim Pantfoerder, who joined from EV-maker Lucid and previously worked on development of Apple Pay.

