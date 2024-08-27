Indonesia Tightens Mpox Surveillance Ahead of Africa Forum

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia is stepping up surveillance for Mpox ahead of a major forum with African nations in Bali next week.

Authorities will screen travelers arriving at the Jakarta and Bali airports and vaccinate health workers on the island, said Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin on Tuesday.

Indonesia has 40 vaccines left from its previous procurement in 2022 but it expects to receive 1,600 more shots from Denmark this week and is eyeing Japan for more supplies. Indonesia does not have a confirmed case of the more dangerous Mpox strains, called clade Ib, according to the health chief.

Event organizers expect around 1,500 people, including the heads of states of Zimbabwe, Rwanda and others, to attend the Indonesia-Africa forum.

The pathogen has been spreading to more countries after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak in Africa a new global health emergency. Just last week, neighboring Thailand became the first Asian country to confirm an Mpox case infected by the new strain.

