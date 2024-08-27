Retailers Are Pocketing a Windfall Off Cash-Back Fees, CFPB Says

A shopper is given change after making a purchase at a Vineyard Vines store at the Fashion Outlets Of Chicago mall in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. The highly competitive retail environment doesn't appear to be letting up for the holiday season, as companies aggressively vie for consumers' dollars by offering Black Friday promotions BEFORE Black Friday. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Three major retailers — Dollar General Corp., Dollar Tree Inc. and Kroger Co. — charge consumers more than $90 million annually via “cash-back” fees charged to access their own funds at a register, a US financial watchdog found.

While the cost to merchants for processing cash-back transactions “may be a few pennies,” fees passed on to consumers are often far higher, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said in a report made public Tuesday. Among the examples highlighted were Dollar General and Dollar Tree, which charge $1 or more when customers withdraw less than $50 in cash.

People living in rural communities or those without nearby bank branches commonly turn to retailers to get cash. Nearly 19 million people in the US were “underbanked” in 2021, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. The CFPB said cash is more often used by low-income consumers, racial minorities and older people.

“Many people living in small towns no longer have access to a local bank where they can withdraw money from their account for free,” CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a statement. “This has created the competitive conditions for retailers to charge fees for cash back.”

Representatives for Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Kroger didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on the CFPB’s findings.

The Biden administration has been targeting charges added to consumers’ everyday purchases, labeling many of them “junk fees.” The CFPB has worked with the White House on the issue, in addition to the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Transportation.

The CFPB said it also surveyed the retailers Albertsons Cos., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., CVS Health Corp., Walmart Inc. and Target Corp. and found none of them charge cash-back fees.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.