US Says Escorting Philippine Ships in South China Sea an Option

(Bloomberg) -- The US is willing to accompany Philippine vessels in the disputed South China Sea amid recurring confrontations with Chinese ships, according to a senior military official.

“Certainly within the context of consultations, every option between two sovereign nations in terms of our mutual defense — escort of one vessel to the other is an entirely reasonable option within our Mutual Defense Treaty,” Admiral Samuel Paparo, head of the US Indo-Pacific Command told reporters on Tuesday.

Paparo’s comments follow recent clashes between Philippine and Chinese ships in the contested waters, including a collision on Sunday near Sabina Shoal.

China has taken an increasingly aggressive stance toward Philippine ships it accuses of entering waters Beijing says are its own, despite an international tribunal dismissing those claims in favor of Manila.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.