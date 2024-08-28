CrowdStrike Gains as Second-Quarter Sales Beats Estimates

(Bloomberg) -- CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares climbed after the cybersecurity company reported second-quarter sales that topped analysts’ estimates, assuaging concerns that a global IT outage it caused last month would have an immediate impact on results.

Revenue in the quarter ending in July was $963.9 million, beating analysts’ estimates of $958.18 million.

However, the company’s forecast for the current fiscal year fell short of Wall Street expectations. The company projected full-year revenue of $3.89 billion to $3.9 billion. Analysts had predicted $3.96 billion on average.

The shares rose about 3% in late trading in New York.

“Our market opportunity remains unchanged, and we believe our continued commitment to customers and innovation will drive even more Falcon platform adoption, protecting our customers from rapidly evolving cyber threats and enabling us to achieve our long-term targets,” CrowdStrike Chief Financial Officer Burt Podbere said, in a statement.

The report is the company’s first since a flawed CrowdStrike update crashed computers of customers using Microsoft Corp. Windows. The outage, which unfolded on July 19, disrupted a wide range of industries, including air travel, banks and health care.

The company’s shares lost more than 40% of their value in the aftermath of the crash.

“CrowdStrike’s global outage may have weighed on its order closures and billings growth in the last two weeks of the quarter ended in July,” Bloomberg Intelligence wrote on Aug. 9. “We believe the company may lower its full-year revenue and billings forecast by at least 500-700 bps from consensus of over 30%. Gross margin could be pressured for the remainder of the year, since CrowdStrike may have to give discounts or credits to customers that experienced an outage.”

The outage followed a steady rise for CrowdStrike, which has become one of the leading vendors of a cybersecurity tool that seeks to identify and mitigate threats on computers and other devices. Chief Executive Officer George Kurtz has said the company’s consolidated platform gave it a “wide competitive moat.”

In June, CrowdStrike beat Wall Street expectations in delivering first-quarter earnings, even as some competitors struggled.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.