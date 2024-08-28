DraftKings Agrees to Acquire In-Game Betting Site Simplebet

The DraftKings logo on a smartphone arranged in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, US, on Monday, July 31, 2023. DraftKings Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on August 3.

(Bloomberg) -- DraftKings Inc. agreed to acquire Simplebet Inc., which specializes in wagers placed during a live sporting event, saying the deal will make betting easier for customers.

DraftKings, one of the largest online betting companies, plans to integrate the Simplebet models into its systems. according to a statement Wednesday. The cost of the acquisition wasn’t disclosed.

Such in-game or microbets are growing in popularity. Simplebet, which was founded in 2018, provides pricing information on such wagers to other operators for leagues including the NFL, MLB and the NBA.

