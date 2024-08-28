Kohl’s Shares Rise as It Lifts Full Year Profit Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- Kohl’s Corp. raised its full year earnings outlook as the retailer trimmed expenses and reduced inventory levels.

The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company now expects adjusted earnings per share to as much as $2.25, up from as much as $1.85 previously and well above Wall Street’s expectations. Kohl’s also boosted its forecasted range for operating margin above analysts’ average estimate.

The retailer slashed its comparable sales guidance, however, as the metric fell below analysts’ projection for the second quarter.

The stock rose 4.5% at 7:24 a.m. in early New York trading. Kohl’s shares are down 32% this year as of as of Tuesday’s close, compared with a 17% gain for the Russell 1000 Index.

