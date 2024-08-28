Lotus Slashes Delivery Target Over Tariffs on Chinese-Made EVs

(Bloomberg) -- Lotus Technology Inc., the electric-car maker majority-owned by China’s Geely, has slashed its annual delivery target by more than half amid trade uncertainties and tariffs on Chinese-made EVs.

The company, which listed in New York in February after being spun out as the EV arm of the British sports car maker, said Wednesday it now expects to deliver 12,000 vehicles this year. It had previously been targeting 26,000.

The lower target follows plans by the US and the European Union to impose tariffs on EVs imported from China, where Lotus Technology is based and manufactures some models. The EU, which has accused China of providing carmakers unfair subsidies, came as manufacturers like BYD Co. started to push more aggressively into Europe with cheaper EVs.

The outlook cut is a blow to investors who backed the company when it listed in February. At the time, Lotus said its range of luxury EV models and a tie-up with luxury goods giant LVMH would help it avoid the same struggles as rivals. Since then, shares have almost halved.

