National Bank Earnings Beat Extends Quarterly Winning Streak

(Bloomberg) -- National Bank of Canada continued an earnings winning streak as all of its business segments topped analysts’ expectations.

Adjusted earnings were C$2.68 a share for the third quarter, according to a statement Wednesday, surpassing estimates of C$2.47. The results marked National Bank’s fourth-straight quarterly earnings beat.

Profit at the capital-markets business surged 55% from the same period last year, to C$318 million, fueled by global markets and investment-banking revenue growth. Personal and commercial banking earnings increased 15% to C$366 million in the three months ending July 31. The wealth-management and US specialty-finance businesses also posted double-digit gains.

Provisions for credit losses were C$149 million, in line with expectations. Bank of Montreal, in contrast, on Tuesday reported provisions that missed expectations and was hit with multiple analyst downgrades.

Shares of National Bank have outperformed the company’s rivals, gaining almost 19% this year. Its largest rival, Royal Bank of Canada, is up about 17% and the S&P/TSX Composite bank index has posted a year-to-date gain of 4.8%.

In June, National Bank announced a deal to buy its smaller rival, Edmonton-based Canadian Western Bank. The nation’s other Big Six banks are looking to the US for further growth opportunities.

