Oil Holds Two-Day Loss as Technicals Vie With Stockpiles, Libya

A Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) oil pumpjack on Lake Maracaibo in Cabimas, Zulia state, Venezuela, on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. A decision by the US on Oct. 18 to ease sanctions in exchange for greater political freedom in Venezuela, has opened the doors for dealmaking and increased production that will enable the Latin American country's crude to reach global markets. Photographer: Gaby Oraa/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after a two-day drop, as technical barriers stymied gains from a decline in US stockpiles and disruptions to Libyan production.

West Texas Intermediate traded near $74 a barrel, while Brent crude closed around $79. Futures have lost almost 4% over the last two sessions after failing to breach the 200-day moving average. They have shrugged off a drop in US inventories to the lowest since January, and a more than halving of Libya’s oil output.

Crude is still modestly higher for the year as expectations of lower interest rates in the US and OPEC+ supply discipline counter a lackluster Chinese demand outlook. The specter of the cartel boosting supply from October is hanging over the market, although traders are split on whether the planned increases will go ahead.

